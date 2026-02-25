Man attacks Chinese restaurant over COVID conspiracy claim, deputies say

The Brief Deputies say Richard Jarvis damaged Pearl’s Chinese Restaurant and struck the owner with a shovel. Investigators say he claimed he was trying to stop a new COVID strain from being released. Jarvis faces charges including aggravated battery, assault and burglary.



A man accused of attacking a local restaurant owner and damaging a kitchen told deputies he was trying to stop a new strain of COVID-19, according to an arrest report.

Authorities say Richard Jarvis entered Pearl’s Chinese Restaurant on Monday and began destroying the kitchen with a shovel, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The backstory:

Investigators allege he struck the owner during the attack.

Vanessa Trejo, who owns another business in the plaza, said she had just finished eating at the restaurant when the violence began.

"The guy had like a shovel and he was swinging it and hitting them," Trejo said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

According to the arrest report, Jarvis told deputies, "I had to destroy that restaurant. All Chinese restaurants are going to release a new strain of Covid on July sixth. I am a prophet; I’m trying to save everyone."

In the aftermath, nearby businesses are increasing security precautions. "Now we’re trying to take different precautions, like keep our doors locked in the back," Trejo said. "Keep the front door locked because he walked in through the front."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Customers say their focus is on the owner’s recovery. "We think about the long-term ramifications of this owner now," said Clifton Hall. "Every customer that comes in his door potentially could be a threat to him."

Trejo said multiple businesses in the plaza called 911 during the attack. Hall said he hopes that sense of community support will help the owner feel safe again. "Now they’re going to have people watching out for them. So some good can come out of this as well," he said.

Local perspective:

Jarvis faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, assault and burglary.