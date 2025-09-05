Man arrested at Palm Coast liquor store after 'violent outburst,' deputies say

The Brief Jeffrey Kimmel, 38, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a "violent outburst" at a Palm Coast liquor store. Kimmel allegedly began screaming at the store clerk, jumped onto the counter and started kicking items off the counter when she refused to sell him more alcohol. Deputies arrested Kimmel for misdemeanor breach of peace along with multiple felony charges.



A man was arrested by Flagler County deputies on Wednesday afternoon following a "violent outburst" at a Palm Coast liquor store after the store clerk refused to sell him more alcohol.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to investigate a verbal disturbance around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Sharps Discount Liquors in Palm Coast.

While on the way to the scene, dispatchers informed deputies that a customer with a large knife in his waistband was standing on top of the counter, spitting and throwing glass bottles all over the floor.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man — later identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Kimmel, of New York — still on top of the counter. Deputies said that due to his erratic state, they physically removed him from the counter and took him outside.

Sharps Discount Liquors in Palm Coast (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said that while outside the store, Kimmel — whose hands were still bleeding from his earlier outburst — began resisting deputies by violently kicking, screaming and spitting. Due to Kimmel actively spitting blood at deputies who were restraining him, deputies placed a spit mask over his head to protect themselves from his bodily fluids.

According to a store employee, Kimmel initially entered the store and purchased four liquor shots, left and later returned to obtain more liquor. When the clerk refused to sell him more, Kimmel allegedly began screaming at her, jumped onto the counter and started kicking items off the counter. The store employee told deputies that she and the other customers locked themselves in the back room to get away from him.

Deputies arrested Kimmel for misdemeanor breach of peace along with multiple felony charges, including burglary, burglary with assault or battery, eight counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief of more than $1,000.

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $236,000 bond.

Jeffrey Kimmerl (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

‘Really wanted another drink’

What they're saying:

"This guy must have really wanted another drink, but he found out he’s not in New York, and we won’t tolerate behavior like this in Florida," Sheriff Rick Staly. "This individual’s violent outburst placed innocent people in danger and caused significant damage to a local business. Thanks to the actions of our deputies, he was taken into custody before anyone was seriously hurt. He also found out that Florida is not a catch-and-release state, and if you attack a deputy sheriff, we will subdue you and take you to the Green Roof Inn."