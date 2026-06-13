Man arrested in Clermont shooting death, police say

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The Brief Clermont police announced the arrest of a man in a shooting death in the area of Linton Court. Smith initially claimed self-defense in the shooting from May.



A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man in Clermont that happened in May, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police arrested 33-year-old Kirby Smith on Saturday after they said he shot and killed 47-year-old Michael Rodriguez inside Smith's home.

The investigation began on May 20 at the home along Linton Court when officials responded to a shooting call in the area. Upon arrival, investigators located Rodriguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith initially claimed self-defense in the shooting following an altercation between him and Rodriguez. Officials did not have enough evidence at the time to make an arrest.

Smith was eventually arrested Saturday following an extensive investigation and charged with first-degree murder, according to officials.

Clermont officials will hold a press conference on June 15 for more information on the case.