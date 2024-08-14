Man arrested after stealing two E-bikes from Winter Springs homes: Police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two E-bikes from Winter Springs homes back in July, police said.

Michael Chisholm, 32, was arrested on several charges related to the E-bike thefts that happened at the end of July, Winter Springs police said.

On July 27, Chisholm reportedly walked into a garage and stole a white Verve 1 Disc Low Step S E Bicycle.

Mugshot of Michael Anthony Chisholm | Credit: Seminole County Jail

A few days later on July 31, Chisholm entered another garage and stole a black Lectric XP Lite Electric Bicycle, according to police.

In one of the incidents, a homeowner told FOX 35 that they stepped out for a few minutes and left their garage door open to cut the grass. Within minutes, his e-bike was gone. The theft was caught on camera.

The man's neighbor also reported having an e-bike stolen from their garage as well. In total, four bikes were stolen from the community.

Chisholm faces multiple charges, including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, theft, fraud, and dealing in stolen property.