Man arrested after carjacking and crashing into local business in Lee County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a carjacking and subsequent crash into a local business, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Carjack leads to car crash
What we know:
Deputies responded to a call at the Holiday Inn Express on Crown Lake Boulevard regarding a carjacking incident. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the suspect, later identified as Adam Naylor, had approached a vehicle in the parking lot and forcefully demanded the driver exit. After a physical altercation, Naylor stole the car and fled the scene.
Shortly after, deputies received another call reporting a vehicle matching the stolen car’s description had crashed into Smash Fitness on Bonita Beach Road. The driver, later confirmed to be Naylor, fled on foot before authorities arrived.
Deputies quickly saturated the area. K9 Deputy Julian Chala and K9 Dundee tracked the suspect through the parking lot and found him attempting to hide in nearby bushes.
Naylor was taken into custody without further incident.
"THANK GOD no one was injured"
What they're saying:
Sheriff Carmine Marceno commended law enforcement for their swift response. "I THANK GOD no one was injured in this man’s reckless crime spree," Marceno said. "I am beyond proud of the K9 Unit, which quickly tracked and located the suspect, taking him to the Lee County Jail where he belongs."
Arrested and charged
What's next:
Naylor was charged with carjacking, driving under the influence, property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash. He has a prior arrest in 2007 for disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer.
The investigation remains active under the Lee County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a Lee County Sheriff's Office report and Facebook post.