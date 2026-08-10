2 men accused in alleged Tesla theft scheme in Central Florida

The Brief Two men are accused in a fraud scheme involving a Tesla stolen from a Merritt Island dealership. Police said the suspects later drove the stolen car to a Daytona Beach Tesla dealership while allegedly trying to obtain another vehicle. Both men posted bond, and police said the case is part of a federal investigation.



Two men are accused of taking part in a fraud scheme involving stolen Teslas after police said a black Tesla Model 3 was stolen from a dealership in Merritt Island and later driven to another Tesla dealership in Daytona Beach.

Police said the suspects attempted to obtain another vehicle just days after the first theft.

The backstory:

The attempt was stopped after the Daytona Beach dealership’s security team recognized one of the men as the subject of an internal investigation.

During questioning, one suspect acknowledged that he had represented himself at the dealership as "William Golden," rather than using another name.

According to police, investigators found three fraudulent Texas driver's licenses in the suspect's possession. Each displayed a different name but the same photograph.

Police said officers also found a $5,000 cashier's check and a diagnostic cord inside the vehicle. Such devices can be used to access vehicle systems, including in some cases to reprogram key fobs or bypass security features.

Investigators questioned the suspects about how the alleged scheme operated, including whether GPS tracking systems were disabled after vehicles were obtained.

Police said the investigation extends beyond Florida and is part of a federal investigation. Authorities have not determined where the allegedly stolen vehicles ultimately end up.

What they're saying:

Retired law enforcement officer Jamie Copenhaver said one possibility is that stolen vehicles are shipped overseas.

"Probably going on a ship somewhere and being exported out of the U.S. would be my first guess," Copenhaver said.

Both suspects posted bond and have been released from jail.

Tesla had not responded to a request for comment.