Orlando weather: Heat advisory, lower rain chances for Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will continue to climb across Central Florida, with a Heat Advisory in effect on Tuesday. The "feels-like" temperature will range between 108 and 111 degrees. Rain chances will remain low this week, but a few scattered showers are possible.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Central Florida today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is due to heat indices (feels-like temperatures) that will be soaring to a range of around 108-111° once we factor in elevated humidity levels.

Actual air temperatures will still be above normal as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s.

If you have to spend extended time outdoors, especially doing physical activity between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., make sure you take lots of breaks and drink water.

It's important to listen to your body too and watch out for light-headedness or nausea as it can be a sign of heat exhaustion.

Lower rain chances this week

This week features slightly lower-than-normal chances of showers and storms, only around a 20 to 30% chance just about each and every afternoon this week.

A plume of Saharan dust paired with a ridge of high pressure will be building this week, helping to usher in drier air and keep chances isolated.

Hit-and-miss showers and downpours will still be possible as we won't see a completely dry afternoon everywhere thanks to the sea breeze, but coverage as a whole will be lower.

Temps in the mid-90s sticking around

Highs will be cranking up this week, climbing well into the mid 90s all the way into the weekend.

Once we factor in our humidity levels, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

Stay cool and hydrated, and listen to your body for when you need to take breaks!