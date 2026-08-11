Powerball jackpot climbs to $975 million: Winning numbers, next drawing date

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The Brief The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $975 million ahead of the next drawing. The jackpot is now the eighth-largest in the game's history; the largest was a prize of $2.04 billion won in 2022. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:59 p.m. ET.



The Powerball jackpot is nearing $1 billion after no big winner in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 54, 64, 55, 37 with a Powerball of 10.

Since no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball, the prize is now $975 million with a cash option worth about $422.3 million.

Jackpot has rolled over for months

The jackpot has rolled over for the past three months. The last time someone won the big prize was on May 2, when winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

The current jackpot is now the eighth-largest in the game's history and the largest Powerball jackpot so far this year, according to lottery officials.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was a massive $2.04 billion. A single winning ticket was sold in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held on Monday's Wednesday and Saturdays.

The next drawing is set for Aug. 12 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, Power Play can be added for a chance to multiply winning non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 - Arkansas $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $975 million (est.) – Aug. 12, 2026 $842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – Michigan $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin