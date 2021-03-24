Man accused of killing teen in Ormond Beach to appear in court

An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed during a fight with somebody that she knew, authorities say.

Friends of Ericka Dane are devastated over what happened. They described her as beautiful, inside and out, and they demand justice.

The man accused of hitting her is locked up in the Volusia County Jail. He'll appear in court on Thursday.

"Beautiful, kind. It's tragic. The whole neighborhood's really upset about this," said neighbor Sue Bagnall. "My heart goes out to the family. You don't want to ever lose your child."

MORE NEWS: Kids found clinging to paddleboard over a mile off Florida coast

Bagnall is one of the neighbors who woke up two police cars outside her Ormond Beach home Wednesday morning after officers said Dane, 18, was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

Advertisement

Ormond Beach Police charged Noah Motto, 21, for leaving the scene of the crash with a death. According to a police affidavit, Motto and Dane were arguing inside a home nearby. Motto drove off in a black pickup and Dane ran down the street after him, according to the arrest report.

A witness told police the girl was struck by the pickup and flipped in the air. That witness said Motto paused but never stopped and drove off. Dane died at the scene.

Police caught up with Motto later at his home and took him into custody.

Dane was a freshman at Daytona State who played for the women's soccer team. One friend told FOX 35 News that there was never a dull moment with her and she was truly the life of the party.

MORE NEWS: Funeral, procession held for fallen Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia

Now, a family and neighborhood are left to grieve.

"I spoke to her grandmother and she was just beyond words. You know, I told her I'd pray for Ericka...I hugged her and just told her I was here for her if she needed me."

Motto remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail on a no-bond status.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses.