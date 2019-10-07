Man accused of fatally stabbing woman is back in Central Florida after fleeing south

A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and then video chatting her father to tell him that he did so is back in Central Florida after fleeing south.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 30-year-old Deangelo Clark, the suspect in the murder of Kiara Alleyne, was transported back to Marion County and booked into jail on one count of homicide and one count of arson.

On September 11, deputies said that they responded to a 911 call from Alleyne's father, who reported that Clark had contacted him via video chat and told him that he had killed his daughter. Alleyne was stabbed in her home and the suspect, Clark, fled to the Florida Keys.

While there, Clark was transported to the hospital after an attempted home burglary and car fire. He was treated for his burns and transported back to Marion County to face charges.

Clark's case has no bond and he is awaiting trail in the Marion County Jail.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.