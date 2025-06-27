Maitland summer camp employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with minor

The Brief An employee at a youth summer camp in Maitland has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor. Mahlyk Kordale Poole, 21, is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 years old. The alleged misconduct took place at Discover After School's summer camp at Dommerich Elementary.



An employee at a youth summer camp in Maitland has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Maitland Police Department said they responded on Wednesday afternoon to the family of a minor who alleged inappropriate contact earlier that day with an adult counselor at Discover After School.

The program operates a summer camp at Dommerich Elementary, with the facility rented from Orange County Public Schools (OCPS).

The Orange County man, 21-year-old Mahlyk Kordale Poole, was arrested on Friday morning and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Poole is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 years old.

Mahlyk Kordale Poole, 21, was arrested on Friday on charges related to sexual misconduct with a minor. (Credit: Maitland Police Department)

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and active, and it is being coordinated with the Florida Department of Children and Families and OCPS.

Police said more updates will be provided in the future.

What you can do:

Investigators are encouraging those with children enrolled in the Discover After School youth summer camp at Dommerich Elementary that may have information on the matter to contact the Maitland Police Department at (407) 539-6262.