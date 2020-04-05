MacDill Reserve Citizen Airmen head to New York to combat COVID-19

article

On Sunday morning, with less than 24 hours' notice, doctors and nurses assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing boarded a C-130 at MacDill Air Force Base, headed for Joint Base McGuire-Lakehurst, N.J. From there they will travel and join other medical professionals at the Javits Convention Center, NYC to combat COVID-19.

This deployment is part of a larger mobilization package of more than 120 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians Air Force Reserve units across the nation provided over the past 48 hours in support of COVID-19 response to take care of Americans.

