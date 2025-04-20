Lyrid Meteor Shower: When and how to watch in Central Florida

The Brief The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been a spectacle for star gazers during the month of April for the past 2,700 years. The meteor shower happens when the Earth passes by a cluster of space rock debris as it makes its way around the sun. This meteor shower will reach its peak at the beginning of next week, and we will be able to see it here in Central Florida.



The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been a spectacle for star gazers during the month of April for the past 2,700 years. This meteor shower will reach its peak at the beginning of next week, and we will be able to see it here in Central Florida.

What is the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The backstory:

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is an annual celestial event that happens throughout the month of April when the Earth passes by a cluster of space rock debris as it makes its way around the sun.

When these particles interact with the Earth's atmosphere, they burn up, creating streaks of light across the sky.

(Photo by: Alan Dyer/VW Pics/UIG via Getty Images)

Will we be able to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in Central Florida?

Local perspective:

Yes! We will be able to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in Central Florida.

The meteor shower will be in a prime position to see the Lyrid Meteors.

When to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower

Timeline:

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will reach its peak the night of Monday, April 21, and the morning of Tuesday, April 22.

The best time to see the meteor shower will be after midnight.

Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning will be the best time to look outside before the sun starts to rise.

How do I see the meteors?

What you can do:

Early Tuesday morning, between 1a.m. and 5 a.m., will be the best time to see the meteors streaking across the sky.

You will want to get away from as much light pollution and try to find a wide open space to see as much of the night sky as possible.

Look to the northeast sky, and allow your eyes to adjust for about 15 to 20 minutes. Be patient, and soon you should see some meteors with the naked eye.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be available for Central Florida viewers to see for a few hours on Tuesday morning.

How many meteors will I see?

By the numbers:

Monday night into early Tuesday morning will be the peak of the meteor shower.

Star gazers will have the chance to see up to 20 meteors per hour. You will have to keep your eyes peeled, though.

These meteors will be zooming across the sky at about 30 miles per second. That's really, really fast!

Will the forecast work out to see the meteor shower?

What To Expect:

Here in Central Florida, the forecast looks good for stargazers who are looking to go out and see the meteor shower.

The skies will be mainly clear, and temperatures will be mild through the 60s.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: