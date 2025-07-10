Lulu’s Law: Proposed national shark attack alert system aims to boost beach safety

The Brief A bill to warn beachgoers about shark attacks has passed the U.S. Senate. Lulu’s Law would send alerts to phones like weather or Amber alerts. The measure now heads to the House for a final vote.



A new federal bill aimed at preventing shark attacks by sending real-time alerts to beachgoers’ phones is making waves in Congress. The legislation, known as Lulu’s Law, passed the U.S. Senate this week and is now headed to the House for a vote.

Life-saving or panic-inducing?

What we know:

Lulu’s Law, a federal bill designed to warn the public about recent shark attacks and hazardous water conditions, has passed the U.S. Senate and now awaits a vote in the House.

The proposed system would send real-time wireless alerts — similar to Amber Alerts or hurricane warnings—to people near affected coastal areas. The aim is to reduce the risk of further shark attacks by alerting beachgoers promptly.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how often the alerts would be issued, how they would be triggered, and whether local agencies would have discretion in sending notifications.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Additionally, the bill’s long-term funding structure and technical rollout across different states have not been detailed. Some also question how the alerts might affect tourism in beach-heavy states like Florida.

The backstory:

The bill is named after Lulu Gribbin, a teenage girl from Alabama who survived a devastating shark attack at Pensacola Beach in 2023. The graphic nature of her injuries and her family’s advocacy brought national attention to the need for better public notification systems in the wake of such incidents.

Local perspective:

Florida leads the world in shark bites annually, making the state especially relevant in discussions about shark safety. Recent incidents, including a shark attack on a Winter Park surfer over the July Fourth weekend, have reignited calls for action.

While some residents are wary of unnecessary panic, many support the law for its life-saving potential.

What they're saying:

The bill is named after Lulu Gribbin, a teenage girl from Alabama who survived a brutal shark attack while vacationing near Pensacola Beach in 2024.

"Imagine looking down at your hand and there's nothing, just flesh and bone," Gribbin recalled. "It felt like a scene out of a movie — but it was my reality."

Supporters say the system could save lives by encouraging people to avoid the water after an attack, especially in Florida, which continues to lead the world in the number of shark bites annually.

"Through the pain, agony, sorrow, and grief, I made it," Gribbin added.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While some beachgoers question how widely the alerts will be used — or whether they might scare off tourists — many support the idea of giving the public more timely information.

"As long as it makes people safe, I’m for it," one local told FOX 35 News.

What's next:

If approved by the House, Lulu’s Law would formalize a federal shark warning system, giving authorities the ability to alert the public to both attacks and ocean conditions that could increase risk.