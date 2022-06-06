Rising energy prices: How to lower your energy bill during hot summer months

After noticing an increase in his electric bill, Duke Energy customer William Flowers says he’s working to make changes inside his home.

"We’re trying to be a lot more careful. We tell our kids to leave the lights off, don’t turn the lights off if you don’t have to," he said.

As customers receive emails with projected costs, Duke Energy tells FOX 35 News they should expect an increase due to fluctuating fuel costs impacting several industries that rely on natural gas.

Last month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average there will be an increase of 3.9% in the price of electricity for U.S. households this summer. For the entire summer, the agency projects that the average household is expected to spend 0.9% more on electricity compared to the summer of 2021, according to the EIA.

However, Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs says a dramatic increase may be blamed on what’s going on inside the home.

"If you’re seeing your energy bill double, we would first ask you to look at the difference in energy use," she said.

Harley Alrich with Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning breaks down three things he says can make a big difference when it comes to usage.

"One you add insulation in the attic if it’s bad, and two you make sure you have good quality windows, and then the third thing is obviously having a good air conditioner," he explained. "If you got a 25-year-old air-conditioner, it’s not going to be efficient whatsoever versus what we can install today."

Because air conditioning is a major electricity user, he suggests things like setting your thermostat higher when you’re not home. He says the easiest way is to automate it.

"You put a programmable one, and you get a feel of kinda when you need it to go up, you need it to go down, so the average person leaves the house at 9 o'clock set up to 79, 80, 81," he said.