'Loving and sweet': 5-year-old girl killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash loved gymnastics, Peppa Pig, mom says

The 5-year-old girl who tragically died over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando was remembered by her mom as loving and sweet.

Orlando police released the girl's name on Monday - Aiyanna McCoy. She was a kindergarten student at Orange Center Elementary School in Orlando, the school confirmed to FOX 35.

The girl's mom did not want to talk on camera, but shared a brief message with FOX 35's Marlie Capper: "Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Just (keep) me and my family in your prayers. My daughter was so loving and sweet. We are going to miss her."

McCoy liked gymnastics, Peppa Pig, and going to school, her mom said.

She also had a message to the alleged hit-and-run driver – who is not in custody: "To whoever did this, please come forward."

Police said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on North Orange Blossom Trail between Lee and Ace roads. There were five people inside the vehicle: an adult male, an adult female, and three children, including Aiyanna. Her aunt also suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said the others are expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect driver took off. Few details about the driver nor the vehicle were immediately released.

"Today I was notified of the tragic death of one of our students," Principal Erin Albert said in a recorded message to parents on Monday. "I know I speak for our entire community when I express the grief we feel at the loss of one of our own."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this extremely difficult time," she said. Grief counselors would be available at the school for anyone who needs someone to talk to, the school said.

Police said Monday that its officers are continuing to investigate the crash and that no additional information was available. Police also declined to conduct any interviews on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Once we have more information to share, we will make that available to you," Orlando police said in an email.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.