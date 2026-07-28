Lottery: Powerball jackpot grows to $663 million as Mega Millions hits $800 million

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has climbed again after no tickets matched all numbers drawn on Monday night. The jackpot is now an estimated $663 million, with a cash value of $290.4 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $800 million for Tuesday's drawing.



After no big winners in the latest lottery drawings, the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $663 million, with an estimated cash value of $290.4 million, after no tickets matched all numbers during the drawing on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 6, 26, 46, 58, 65 and a Powerball of 25.

The jackpot has continued to rollover for the last few months. The last time anyone won the big prize was on May 2, when two winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $800 million for the next drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is set for July 29 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The current jackpot of $800 million has a cash option of about $344.2 million.

The big prize is now the 10th largest jackpot in the game's history, according to lottery officials.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is set for July 28 at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290 million, according to lottery officials.