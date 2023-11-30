Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' extradited to Arizona, booked into Maricopa County Jail

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail on two murder conspiracy charges.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its deputies traveled to Idaho on Nov. 27 to take custody of Vallow. They arrived back in Maricopa County with Vallow on Thursday and booked her into the Estrella Jail.

This latest development comes after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they intended to extradite Vallow back to Arizona in connection with the death of Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was the husband of Vallow's niece.

Police say Vallow conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, who shot and killed Charles in 2019. Police allege that Cox also shot at Boudreaux but missed.

Vallow was found guilty in May 2023 of six charges, including the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, both of whom were her children. On July 31, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho judge.

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, is set to go on trial next April for the murders of Vallow's two children, and his first wife, Tammy, in 2019.

On Wednesday, an Idaho judge ruled in favor of Daybell's motion to allow cameras in the courtroom for his trial.

Judge Steven Boyce originally banned cameras in the courtroom for the Vallow-Daybell case in October 2022. Lori Vallow's verdict reading and sentencing were streamed via courtroom cameras, but her trial did not permit any broadcasting.

Vallow makes initial court appearance after extradition

After she was brought back to Arizona by MCSO deputies, Lori Vallow made her initial court appearance on Nov. 30.

"You do have a court date. A lawyer will be appointed for you. Do you have any questions?" the judge asked Vallow.

"Are the cases going to be combined or together?" Lori asked.

"They are two separate cases, but they're going to be handled at the same time," the judge replied.

Vallow also asked if two lawyers would be appointed for her. However, only one lawyer will be appointed.

Vallow's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7. She is being held without bail.