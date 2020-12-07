Long-term care facilities learn more details about COVID vaccine distribution

article

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are getting ready to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The administrator at Gracious Age Assisted Living participated in a webinar Monday with CVS to learn more.

"I actually feel empowered because last week it’s like it’s pretty new. We’re in the dark," said Carviz Carlos, the administrator at Gracious Age Assisted Living. But after chatting with officials from CVS Monday afternoon, Carlos says he has seen the light when it comes to distributing COVID vaccines.

"We have to actually wait for the clinic scheduling," Carlos said.

For now, he says the ball is in CVS' court. Once the FDA approves a vaccine, CVS will call him at Gracious Age in Sanford to schedule a date and time. Then, staff and residents will have to fill out consent forms provided by CVS.

Then there's the distribution itself.

"We have to have a dedicated clinic space inside the facility for the ambulatory residents to receive the vaccine," Carlos said.

He says they'll likely use the wellness clinic inside where they currently do COVID teting. All mobile residents will be vaccinated there. He says CVS and one staff member from Gracious Age will go room-to-room for the six bed-bound residents.

He's still not sure if everyone who's opted for a vaccine will receive it at the same time because "it would be a combination of two to three clinics depending on the size of the facility."

There are 76 residents at his facility and 46 staff members, plus another 17 to 20 people, including visiting doctors and physical therapists, who he learned could be vaccinated due to direct contact with residents.

"The majority of the families are very, very excited about it. They can’t wait. They wish they could get the vaccine too."

It's expected that similar protocols would be in place in other long-term care facilities.

Carlos says CVS told him they're hoping that if FDA approval goes smoothly, Pfizer vaccines could be administered as early as December 21, and Moderna's vaccine could come as early as December 28.