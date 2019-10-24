Lockdown lifted after 'suspicious item' at Port Orange school is cleared

article

Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was placed on lockdown Thursday after a suspicious item was discarded in a trash can.

An item with "wires coming from it" was reportedly spotted and previously concealed by a student.

A Sheriff's Office Bomb K-9 was reportedly dispatched to the school.

The suspicious item was said to be cleared and the lockdown was lifted.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.