Florida veteran misses cruise because of service dog paperwork

A local veteran was kicked off a cruise because of his service dog.

It happened on Mother’s Day and would have been his mother’s first time cruising. The veteran is speaking out to try and save others from the stress he dealt with.

Taking a picture of their MSC cruise ship parked at Port Canaveral is where the Gonzalez vacation started and ended on Mother’s Day.

"It was very sad, especially on Mother’s Day. It was something I wanted to do with my mom," said veteran Willmarck Gonzalez who gifted the trip to his 80-year-old mom.

He still gets choked up thinking about the vacation turned nightmare because of an issue with paperwork for his service dog, Pippa.

"I’m a 100% disabled veteran. I’m here with my mom. It’s Mother’s Day. I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You guys aren’t going to let me on the cruise because I don’t have the paperwork," he said.

Willmarck thought he came prepared. He had all of Pippa’s shot records and documents from K9 for Warriors where he got Pippa.

But, what he had wasn’t enough, and he wasn’t allowed to cruise.

"How are you going to kick me off a boat? Here’s all the paperwork you tell me I need. Now, you tell me I need more," said Gonzalez.

We reached out to MSC cruises who shared a statement with FOX 35, saying service dogs are allowed on cruises, but "in this particular instance, the guest unfortunately lacked the proper documentation required by the Bahamian government for their service dog."

Shots and health records won’t cut it with a service dog.

You also have to get clearance and documents from the international country you’re visiting, and those permits could take weeks to get.

The cruise line is now offering the veteran a full refund for the canceled cruise. After dealing with the dilemma, he isn’t sure when he’ll feel comfortable enough to use the credit.

"I might try, but I will book it way ahead of time and ask a thousand questions now," concluded Gonzalez.

MSC says the USDA has tools online to help you navigate cruising with animals.

You can type in the country you’re visiting and see what specific documents you need to have before setting sail.