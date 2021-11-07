Local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

The CVS on Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips is one of the many locations children ages 5 to 11 can now get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Amanda Motiel, 9, came with her father to get her dose and says she doesn't want to catch COVID.

"Because it kills people," she said, "and really dangerous."

Parents or guardians must be with children when they go in for the shot.

This vaccine is different than the one people ages 12 and up are getting.

The Pfizer COVID‐19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years is a lower dose.

"The dose that they're getting is a third of the dose everyone 12 and above will be receiving," said Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando physician. "It's actually 10 micrograms, where people 12 and above will be getting 30 micrograms."

Littleton says this shot will cut down on the number of kids carrying the disease and spreading it to others.

"It was effective to what the CDC and FDA felt was needed for the number to treat, so beyond that, we'll see as more kids get it how well and effective it goes," he said.

The FDA says the Pfizer vaccine has met its safety criteria and will be a great tool in stopping the spread of COVID‐19 among children.

Public health officials say this will especially keep our children safe and healthy in schools.

"Children in schools have become part of our vulnerable population because unfortunately there wasn't a vaccine available to them," said pharmacist Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty. "Many kids were getting sick and outbreaks [were] happening in schools. Now, there's an opportunity to protect our children and keep our schools and communities safer."

Walgreens and Publix locations are also starting to offer vaccines to children 5 to 11.

Motiel says she hopes all her friends get vaccinated too.

"For them to stay safe and feel good," Motiel said.

Store managers say be sure you call ahead or check online before you head to the pharmacy to be sure the shots are available for your child.

CVS says they're also upgrading the waiting areas around the pharmacies to make them more comforting and welcoming for kids.