Live Nation to open 18 new music venues in US, including Orlando: See the list

Live Nation Entertainment announced that it’s planning to spend $1 billion to open or break ground on 18 new music venues in the U.S., one of which will be located in Orlando.

The company said it’s the right time to bring new options to cities around the U.S., in addition to the 150 venues Live Nation already owns. This year is expected to be the company’s "biggest year of live music ever."

Live Nation’s growing influence

The backstory:

Live Nation’s footprint has grown substantially over the past 10 years, according to the company’s annual financial reports. Between the end of 2014 and the end of 2023, Live Nation reported a worldwide increase of more than 136% in terms of venues the company "owned, leased, operated, had exclusive booking rights for or had an equity interest over which we had a significant influence."

Orlando's Live Nation venue

What we know:

Live Nation will operate a new 3,500-seat concert and events venue as part of the Westcourt development in downtown Orlando.

Announced by Mayor Buddy Dyer during the State of Downtown event last October, construction is set to begin this year with a projected opening in 2027. The venue will host a wide range of events, from concerts and comedy shows to corporate functions.

Rendering of Westcourt, a mixed-use development coming to downtown Orlando

The Westcourt project, formerly known as the Sports + Entertainment District, has been in the works for over a decade. The Orlando Magic purchased most of the 8.5-acre land in 2013, and initial demolition began in 2016. In 2023, developers JMA Ventures and the Machete Group were brought in to help realize the project.

What we don't know:

Specifics on the venue’s design, lineup of performers, and long-term management strategy have not been shared publicly. It’s also unclear how the new venue might affect existing entertainment sites in the area, such as the Kia Center or Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and other Live Nation partners, such as House of Blues Orlando.

What they're saying:

"Our mission is simple: help artists deliver more unforgettable live experiences – and in doing so, create jobs, revive cities, and lift up the communities we touch," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a post on the company’s website . "As an American company, we drive impact here at home while also helping elevate and export the very best of what this nation represents: freedom, creativity, grit, and boundless possibility."

"We're proud to share with you that Live Nation will operate Westcourt's 3,500-seat entertainment venue," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer last October. "This is a big deal. The venue will host a wide range of events, including concerts, comedy, community events, corporate meetings, special events and more."

By the numbers:

Live Nation says its venues have hired 37,000 U.S. workers. They expect their new music venues to have a $2.9 billion economic impact across the country.

Live Nation new music venue locations

Local perspective:

Live Nation said it is planning to open and/or break ground on venues in the following U.S. cities:

Allentown, PA

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Portland, ME

Portland, OR

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Riverside, MO

Seattle, WA

Shakopee, MN

Virginia Beach, VA

