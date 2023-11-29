‘Live 9-1-1’ will speed up emergency response times, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says

Volusia County Sheriff’s new "Live 911" technology allows deputies to hear 911 calls as they’re happening.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the new program is designed to cut down response times. The current response time, according to Chitwood, is between three and six minutes. With this technology, he said it’s possible for deputies to be at the scene of the crime within seconds, in some cases.

"Whether it's a shooting or a burglary or attempted stolen car, you're on the phone… That 3 to 6 minutes feels like 30 to 60 minutes sometimes," Chitwood said. "In some cases, a deputy or a police officer is going to be pulling up while you're still on the phone with the call taker."

The system works through the laptops in the patrol vehicles. Deputies can select a call radius and listen in to any call that comes through, live. For clarification, the deputies only have the ability to listen. They cannot talk to the callers through the system according to Chitwood.

Dispatchers will remain the first line of communication for the person in distress. They will continue to do their role, sending resources where they need to be. In addition to alleged crime scenarios, Chitwood believes it will provide an advantage for medical personnel as well.

"Our folks are going to get there way before anybody else because of this technology," he said. "We’re excited. We’re excited for the rollout."

The plan is to equip all patrol, K9, and Crime Suppression units by next week.



