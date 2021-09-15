List: Where you can watch the Inspiration4 launch in Central Florida

FOX 35 is counting down to liftoff for the Inspiration4 mission.

The SpaceX rocket will take a crew of four into orbit without a NASA astronaut onboard on Wednesday night. The 5-hour launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. EDT.

The crew and rocket are ready to go and so are people flocking to the Space Coast to get a glimpse of the history-making launch.

If you want to get the best view to watch history in the making, grab your cooler and lawn chairs and head to these Central Florida locations:

Brevard County

Jetty Park Beach and Pier

Cocoa Beach Pier

Space View Park

Lori Wilson Park

Alan Shepard Park

Treasure Coast (St. Lucie, Indian River, Martin counties)

Sebastian Inlet Park

Jensen Beach Causeway

Stuart Causeway

Ambersands Beach Park

South Beach Park

Fort Pierce Inlet

Volusia County

Apollo Beach

Bethune Beach

New Smyrna Beach (South side)

If you plan on watching from home or while you're at work tonight, FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.