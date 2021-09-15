List: Where you can watch the Inspiration4 launch in Central Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - FOX 35 is counting down to liftoff for the Inspiration4 mission.
The SpaceX rocket will take a crew of four into orbit without a NASA astronaut onboard on Wednesday night. The 5-hour launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. EDT.
The crew and rocket are ready to go and so are people flocking to the Space Coast to get a glimpse of the history-making launch.
If you want to get the best view to watch history in the making, grab your cooler and lawn chairs and head to these Central Florida locations:
Brevard County
- Jetty Park Beach and Pier
- Cocoa Beach Pier
- Space View Park
- Lori Wilson Park
- Alan Shepard Park
Treasure Coast (St. Lucie, Indian River, Martin counties)
- Sebastian Inlet Park
- Jensen Beach Causeway
- Stuart Causeway
- Ambersands Beach Park
- South Beach Park
- Fort Pierce Inlet
Volusia County
- Apollo Beach
- Bethune Beach
- New Smyrna Beach (South side)
If you plan on watching from home or while you're at work tonight, FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.
