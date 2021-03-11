Expand / Collapse search

LIST: Where in Florida Walgreens is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando
97 Walgreens pharmacies across Florida now distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The participating locations are in 19 counties:

  • 16 in Duval, three in Alachua
  • One in Bradford
  • Five in Charlotte
  • Five in Citrus
  • One in Clay
  • Nine in Collier
  • One in Escambia
  • One in Hendry
  • One in Lake
  • Eight in Manatee
  • 12 in Marion
  • One in Nassau
  • Four in Palm Beach
  • 13 in Pasco
  • Eight in Polk
  • Two in Santa-Rosa
  • Five in Sarasota
  • One in Sumter

Appointments are open now on the Walgreens website.

Per federal guidelines, those eligible for vaccines at Walgreens are:

  • People age 65 or older
  • Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers, and staff
  • Health care workers, EMS
  • Anyone 16 or older with a signed determination of extreme vulnerability form
  • Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 or older

