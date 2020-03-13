LIST: These states have closed all schools due to coronavirus

Public schools across the country are closing their doors to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several states have individual school districts that have opted to close while other schools in the states remain open without a statewide mandate. Education Week put together an interactive map that shows which school districts have closed.

The duration of the closures vary from state to state. Here’s a list of states that have closed all schools:

Florida

The Florida Department of Education announced that all schools would be shut down for the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27.

Illinois

Public and private schools in the state of Illinois will be closed until the end of March, according to the state's governor. All Illinois schools grades K-12 will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17 and set to resume March 30.

Maryland

All schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Michigan

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning March 16.

New Mexico

Schools will be closed for three weeks beginning at the end of the March 16 school day.

Ohio

Schools will be closed for three weeks starting at the end of the school day on March 16.

Oregon

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on March 13 the closure of all Pennsylvania schools for two weeks beginning March 16.

Washington, D.C.

Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all of the state’s public and private K-12 schools closed from March 18 until April 5, saying they could close earlier if they wished and the reopening date may be delayed.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.