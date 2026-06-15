Lightning-sparked wildfire burns 600 acres in Volusia County

The Brief A wildfire sparked by lightning has burned more than 600 acres in the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge area. No homes have been threatened, and no injuries have been reported, officials said. Smoke and ash have been visible in nearby communities, including DeLand.



A wildfire sparked by a lightning strike during a storm has grown to more than 600 acres in Volusia County, fire officials said.

The fire began Sunday night in the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge area and spread amid dry conditions that had persisted through the weekend.

What we know:

Officials said no homes or other structures have been threatened, and no injuries have been reported. However, smoke and ash from the fire have been visible in surrounding communities, including DeLand.

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The cause of the fire has been attributed to a lightning strike, according to fire officials.

What they're saying:

Fire crews were monitoring the blaze Monday as rainfall moved through the area, raising hopes that wetter conditions could help slow its growth.

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"Multiple agencies, including the Florida Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, were actively working to contain the fire. Volusia County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation and remains prepared to provide support to state and federal partners if requested," Volusia County posted on social media.

Authorities advised residents in northwest Volusia County not to call 911 solely to report visible smoke. Officials said emergency calls should be reserved for situations in which flames are observed, or an immediate threat is present.

"Smoke may remain visible in the area as crews continue suppression efforts."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what percentage of the fire has been contained.