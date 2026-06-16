Level99 sets opening date for Disney Springs location

The Brief Level99, a multi-level interactive gaming venue, has announced the opening date for its new Disney Springs location. The venue, located on the West Side of Disney Springs, will officially open to the public on June 29. It will feature more than 60 mini-games and challenges and a two-story bar serving food and drinks.



Level99, the interactive gaming venue, has announced an opening date for its new Disney Springs location.

The two-story attraction will officially open to the public on June 29, the company announced Tuesday.

Tickets are set to go on sale on June 22.

Concept art of Level99, the interactive gaming venue coming to Disney Springs. (Credit: Level99)

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What will Level99 feature?

Level99, located on the West Side of Disney Springs near House of Blues, will feature more than 60 games and challenges across more than 45,000 square feet of space.

The Disney Springs location will include signature games featured at other Level99 attractions, including:

Axe Run - Players will race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes

Ninja Swing - Players will test their strength and precision using ropes to cross a series of platforms to see how far they go without falling

Mansion Banquet - Players will play the role of a party planner and race to solve logic puzzles and match guests with their ideal seat, entrée and drink

The Disney Springs location will have the most games and challenges of any Level99 venue, according to officials.

How will Level99 work?

The venue will include three different types of challenges: cooperative challenge rooms, player-vs-player duels and interactive art scavenger hunt.

When visitors check-in, they will receive an RFID-powered wristband called Veloband to access the challenges.

All games are included with the price of admission and visitors will be able to try the games as many times as they want, according to officials.

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Will Level99 have food and drink options?

Level99 will also serve food and drinks.

A two-story bar at the center of the venue will serve Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers, snacks, handcrafted cocktails and beer on tap.

Visitors can order at a kitchen window on the first floor or at the bar. They can also pick up drinks at satellite bar carts on the second floor.

An artist rendering of the two-story bar in the Level 99 venue coming to Disney Springs. (Credit: Level 99)

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $29.99 per player.

Options include 1.5 and 2.5 hours of play.

Level99 will also offer a premium pass add-on that includes expedited check-in and special gifts.

Tickets can be purchased online at level99.com.

What's next for Level99?

The Disney Springs location will be Level99's fourth one, joining venues in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The company said four more locations are in the works for sites in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina.