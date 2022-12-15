Police officers on apartment fire rescue: 'Bravery is not the absence of fear, but the presence of action'

Three Orlando police officers who jumped in to help people trapped in an apartment fire are giving their accounts of the chaos.

Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at Avalon Apartments. While Orlando fire worked to put the flames out, three officers jumped into action to help save three women who were still trapped in their apartment.

Officer Christopher Wiewiora, Officer Wayne White, and Officer Ariel Clabaugh told FOX 35 that rescuing people from a building was something the three weren't ever trained on.

"We were just starting to secure the scene and one of the neighbors said, 'Hey, there's three ladies trapped on the second-floor balcony, and they can't get down!' Their apartment was right above the apartment that was on fire."

When Officer White realized time was their enemy, it didn't matter what uniform they had on, the three were going to help.

"When I got there, all I see is these two carrying a ladder, so I go, 'Oh, ok that's what we're doing."

Officer Clabaugh said she immediately ran to help when she got to the scene. Officer Clabaugh and Officer Wiewiora secured the ladder while Officer White climbed up it to help get the ladies down, even if it meant facing his own fear of heights.

"Wayne was going up the ladder, and he told me later that he was afraid of heights, I thought oh my God," Wiewiora said.

"Yeah, I put Christmas decorations on my house and that takes everything out of me so with heights and ladders, ha let's go, let's get them down," White said.

Seven apartments were evacuated that Sunday morning. No one was hurt.

Orlando Fire Department Asst. Chief Creed McClelland told FOX 35 on Monday he was thankful the officers were there to help as other engines arrived. Firefighters said the rescue was about teamwork, with help from police officers.

What the three are taking away is the strength of their teamwork. Officer Wiewiora added that "bravery is not the absence of fear, but the presence of action."