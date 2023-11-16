Leonid Meteor Shower 2023: Can I watch from Florida?

article

Skywatchers in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere will be in for a show this weekend when the Leonids shoot across the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower will peak on the morning of November 18, but meteors will be visible in the predawn skies on Friday.

Many may be wondering – can I watch the shower from Florida?

What are the Leonid meteor showers?

They are described as bright meteors and can also be colorful – and they are fast. Leonids travel at 44 miles per second and are supposed to be some of the fastest meteors.

Leonids are also known for their fireballs and Earth-grazer meteors.

When is the Leonid meteor shower?

According to NASA, Leonids peak during mid-November each year and are considered to be a major shower. The shower duration lasts from November 3 to December 2.

The shower rises around midnight and is highest in the sky at dawn.

Under ideal conditions, you may see 10 to 15 Leonid meteors per hour.

Can I watch the 2023 Leonid meteor shower from Florida?

Yes, you can watch the Leonid meteor shower from Florida this year. According to NASA, its best to find an area well away from a city or streetlights.

Position your feet toward the east, lie flat on your back, and look at the sky. After about 30 minutes, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see more meteors.

The shower begins at midnight and lasts until dawn.

Every 33 years, a Leonid storm will peak with hundreds to thousands of meteors seen per hour depending on where in the world your watching.