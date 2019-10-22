Legoland offering free admission to U.S. veterans throughout November

article

Legoland Florida is honoring our brave men and women of the military with free park admission throughout the month of November!

Between Nov. 1 - 25, all U.S. veterans and active military personnel will get into the theme park free of charge. They can also bring up to 6 guests with them for 50-percent off.

RELATED: Legoland offers first look at new Pirate Island Hotel opening next year

"It’s our way of saying thank you to the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces," Legoland wrote in a press release.

On Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, each U.S. service member will receive a free American flag wristband, which will give them the following discounts throughout the park:

10 percent discount on food, beverage and retail purchases at all locations including carts.

Receive a second 6x8 photo free with purchase of the first photo

Receive two plays of carnival-style games for the price of one, excluding prize-every-time games

In addition to free admission, veterans will also receive discounts on hotel stays during the month of November.

Advertisement

Military personnel must present a valid military ID or proof of veteran status at the theme park ticket windows on the day of their visit.



