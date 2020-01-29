Leesburg to get brand new teen center

The City of Leesburg will build a new community center for its teenagers.

The nearly $3 million project will be placed next to the city’s recreation center. It has been in the works since last year and has gained support from many in the community.

“It would help our young people get together, build connections, build their social networks and get off their gadgets for a few minutes,” Leesburg resident Marcia Fider said.

The city’s commission voted in favor of the new building at its meeting Monday night. FOX 35 News spoke with Leesburg’s City Manager, Al Minner, who said about 200 community members, some for and some against the project, were there for the vote.

He said there was some conflict on whether the city should build a brand new teen center or the city should purchase the Faith World church in the city for the teen center instead.

“I think we weighed the options of refurbishing and buy something versus, building new and I think the community and the commission weighed that new was a better investment for the community,” Minner said.

Olivia Green, who has lived in Leesburg all her life said the money for the new building could be used elsewhere.

“We have a lot of abandoned buildings that could be put to use and old structures,” Green said. “We have original Leesburg buildings that could be renovated and put to use.”

Leesburg’s city manager said the building will be paid for with grant money, donations and city money set aside for the project.

“The target is to invest in the kids in the community,” Minner said. “Help educate, provide additional resources and kind of a grass roots effort to improve community.”

The plan is to have the center open in 2022.