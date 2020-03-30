Law enforcement monitoring stay-at-home, social distancing orders

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says most people are adhering to the countywide stay-at-home order; however, some businesses have received warnings -- places like arts and crafts stores, and salons

“All of them did shut down after we sent deputy sheriffs there to tell them they were in violation,” Mina explains.

Mina says warnings are being recorded.

“Our commanders are aware if they re-offend.”

Meanwhile, in Osceola County, several people have been charged for violating quarantine. Major Jacob Ruiz with the Osceola County Sheriff's office says those charged were also committing other crimes.

“They’re going to take this time and take advantage the there are a lot of closed businesses, that people are at home. We’ve caught a couple of people peaking into cars, trying to break into them,” he says.

For now, people are being warned and most are complying.

“The first 48 hours after the order was put in place, the sheriff decided to make those 48 hours a warning period for the community to understand what a curfew and what a stay at home order meant,” Ruiz says.

Seminole County is still allowing businesses to stay open, as long as it allows for social distancing and fining those who do not follow the 6-foot rule. A nail salon in Sanford was ticketed on Monday for violating the rule.