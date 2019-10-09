Launch of NASA’s ICON satellite delayed due to weather

The launch of NASA’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) satellite, originally scheduled to launch on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, has been delayed, due to inclement weather.

ICON will be air-launched from a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket, carried by the company’s L-1011 aircraft, Stargazer. NASA and Northrop Grumman have decided to move the launch by 24-hours to October 10 at 9:30 p.m., with takeoff of the Stargazer at 8:32 p.m.

According to NASA, "ICON will study the frontier of space: the dynamic zone high in our atmosphere where Earth weather and space weather meet. Here, the tenuous gases are anything but quiet, as a mix of neutral and charged particles swirl in giant winds."