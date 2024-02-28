Accused ‘Peeping Tom’ arrested after Largo family catches him looking in windows

A man accused of ‘peeping’ into a home in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Largo has been arrested.

According to the Largo Police Department, Eder Antonio Martinez Lezcano was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ron Hubbard says he installed multiple cameras and lights on his property after he caught a man he didn’t know looking into his home at least three times last week.

"It was just very concerning that he would look and see my wife and young child and then lean in for a peek," Hubbard said.

Hubbard said the suspect showed up on Monday but never made it to the window because his new floodlights scared the peeper away.

Eder Antonio Martinez Lezcano mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

"I actually opened up the door and basically started screaming that the cops were going to come," Hubbard said.

Officers with the Largo Police Department did show up, but Hubbard said they told him that, because Monday’s video didn’t show the man approaching a window, they didn’t have probable cause to arrest him at that time.

"It's very unnerving even with all the safety precautions I put up, because no matter the amount of safety, you can't stop a crazy person from doing crazy things. And I'm more concerned, not only for me, but the whole community as a whole," Hubbard said. "I just want the community to be aware that there is a weirdo running around, peeking in windows, possibly trying to harm people."

"I’ve been staying up basically all night trying to be like that second line of defense while everybody else in my house sleeps," he said. "It was just very, very concerning because it’s like, those are the people I love the most."

Lezcano has been charged with loitering and prowling.

