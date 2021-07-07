Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
12
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:37 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Large waves soak men in Key West as Elsa regains hurricane status

By Storyful
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

Credit: Nick Davies via Storyful

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Florida Keys as it regained hurricane status southwest of Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" and "hurricane conditions" along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Footage filmed by Nick Davies shows two men being soaked by large waves in Key West.

Elsa became a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday evening and had maintained its structure and strength just before 11 p.m., according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).  

"The impacts of Elsa remain the same," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "A Tornado Watch was in effect and is region-wide, extended until 8 a.m., but this excludes Brevard and Flagler counties."

