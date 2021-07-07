Large waves soak men in Key West as Elsa regains hurricane status

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Florida Keys as it regained hurricane status southwest of Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" and "hurricane conditions" along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Footage filmed by Nick Davies shows two men being soaked by large waves in Key West.

Elsa became a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday evening and had maintained its structure and strength just before 11 p.m., according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"The impacts of Elsa remain the same," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "A Tornado Watch was in effect and is region-wide, extended until 8 a.m., but this excludes Brevard and Flagler counties."

