Live Blog: Tropical Storm Elsa moves along Florida coast

Tropical Storm Elsa is now anticipated to be a hurricane upon landfall in Florida, as it is strengthening while moving up the state's west coast, forecasters say.

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa has started to impact parts of South Florida. It is moving north at 9 mph. It is expected to continue moving near or over portions of the state's west coast through the rest of Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Landfall is expected Wednesday morning along the north Florida coast, specifically near Cedar Key in the Big Bend region, before continuing up into the southeastern United States.

The NHC also said that Elsa has strengthened, now packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane before landfall. After moving inland, it will weaken.

