Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:47 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Polk County
10
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM EDT, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:30 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Live Blog: Tropical Storm Elsa moves along Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Elsa forecasted to be hurricane upon landfall in Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Elsa is now anticipated to be a hurricane upon landfall in Florida, as it is strengthening while moving up the state's west coast, forecasters say.

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa has started to impact parts of South Florida. It is moving north at 9 mph. It is expected to continue moving near or over portions of the state's west coast through the rest of Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Landfall is expected Wednesday morning along the north Florida coast, specifically near Cedar Key in the Big Bend region, before continuing up into the southeastern United States.

The NHC also said that Elsa has strengthened, now packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane before landfall. After moving inland, it will weaken.

FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.

