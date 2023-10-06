Large police presence along I-4 south of Disney World

There is a large law enforcement presence along Interstate 4 at the scene of a crash in Polk County.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras appeared to show sheriff's deputies and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol surveying an overturned vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound lanes of I-4. The crash was at the ChampionsGate Blvd. off-ramp (Exit 58).

Shortly before 6 p.m., the right lane of the interstate was blocked while emergency crews worked to clear debris.