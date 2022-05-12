Expand / Collapse search

BCSO: Crews work to rescue worker after trench collapse at Florida construction site

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:02PM
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

RAW: Trench collapse at construction site in Brevard County

Crews responded to a construction site Thursday afternoon after a trench collapsed and trapped a worker. The work was stable, officials said.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are working to rescue a worker who became trapped after a trench collapsed at a construction site Thursday, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

SKYFOX is flew over the site located at 4885 US-1 in Sharpes, Florida, where there is a large emergency presence.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the male worker appears to be stabilized. 

FOX 35 News has a crew on the way that is working to learn more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 