BCSO: Crews work to rescue worker after trench collapse at Florida construction site

Crews are working to rescue a worker who became trapped after a trench collapsed at a construction site Thursday, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

SKYFOX is flew over the site located at 4885 US-1 in Sharpes, Florida, where there is a large emergency presence.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the male worker appears to be stabilized.

FOX 35 News has a crew on the way that is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.