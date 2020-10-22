Lakeland man wins $1 million from scratch-off lotto ticket

A man in Lakeland took home a $1 million prize after buying a lucky lotto ticket at a gas station.

The Florida Lottery says 61-year-old Joe Hayes purchased the $20 scratch-off ticket from Circle K, located at 8324 US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.

Hayes won $1 million from the ticket, which he hand-delivered to a secure drop box at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

MORE NEWS: Rays superfan with Down syndrome gets surprise trip to World Series

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

The Circle K store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.