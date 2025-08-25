Lake Wales man arrested after deputy forced to dodge gunfire, sheriff says

The Brief Deputies say a Lake Wales man opened fire near his home Saturday evening, forcing one deputy to dodge bullets as she arrived on scene. A parked SUV was hit twice, though the owner was not injured. Jonatan Omar Amaria, 31, was arrested after deputies found a hidden .45-caliber pistol and multiple shell casings on his property.



A Lake Wales man was arrested Saturday evening after deputies said he recklessly fired a handgun near his property, with bullets striking a nearby vehicle and forcing a responding deputy to take cover.

Deputy dodges gunfire, SUV hit

What we know:

Deputies responded to the area near Walk-In-Water Road and Cypresswood Drive around 5:35 p.m. following multiple reports of gunfire, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

When the first deputy arrived, she claims she heard rounds fly overhead, prompting her to seek cover while backup units responded.

During the investigation, deputies found a Chevy Tahoe on Cypresswood Drive with two bullet holes. The vehicle’s owner said he was reaching into the open tailgate when the shots hit. However, he was not injured.

Where did the bullets come from?

Dig deeper:

Deputies traced the gunfire to 8854 Oakwood Drive, the home of 31-year-old Jonatan Amaria.

Amaria was uncooperative and initially claimed he had only been using a pellet gun. However, a search warrant revealed a hidden .45-caliber pistol inside his van, and multiple shell casings on the property.

Witnesses told investigators Amaria had been seen firing into a nearby body of water. Deputies also interviewed four men who were working on remodeling Amaria’s home at the time.

Amaria was arrested and charged with:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Discharging a firearm in public

Resisting without violence

Culpable negligence

No injuries were reported.