Lake Mary woman steals nearly $150,000 of veterans affairs funds: DOJ

article

A 70-year-old Lake Mary woman has pleaded guilty to stealing close to $150,000 of veteran affairs funds, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Priscilla Sumner was the fiduciary for a disabled family member's Veteran Affairs benefits. In February 2015, Sumner did not notify the VA of the beneficiary's change in living situation.

The new situation should have resulted in a reduced amount of benefits.

Sumner instead used the excess funds to pay for her own personal expenses and falsified VA accounting forms to cover up her misuse of the funds, according to the DOJ.

Sumner is facing up to 10 years in prison and has agreed to forfeit $149,084.45 of proceeds she received.