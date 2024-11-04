Lake Mary Little League Champions visit Kennedy Space Center

Stream FOX 35 News

The Kennedy Space Center welcomed VIP guests on Sunday.

Players, coaches and family members from the Lake Mary Little League World Series Champions, as well as the Lake Mary 12U and 11U State Softball Champions toured the complex. They were treated to popular freeze-dried ice cream and had the opportunity to meet an astronaut.

It was "an honor to host the champions," the Kennedy Space Center said, wishing all the teams a great season next summer.

The Lake Mary baseball team won the Little League World Series in August, and the 12U Softball All-Stars brought home the State Championship for the very first time.

