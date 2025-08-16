City of Lake Mary honors Little League boys and girls teams, celebrates seasons

The Brief Lake Mary's Little League Girls Softball team returned home after placing third in the World Series, marking the first Florida team to reach this level in 30 years. The Lake Mary Little League Boys Baseball team became state champions and represented Florida in the Southeast Regional Tournament. The city honored both the girls' and boys' achievements at a celebration on Saturday morning.



The City of Lake Mary is celebrating both its Little League Girls Softball team and its Little League Boys Baseball team after big wins at the World Series this year.

The girls' team made history by becoming the first Florida team in 30 years to compete in the World Series, while the boys' team became state champions and represented Florida in the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Honoring the Little League teams

What we know:

Both the Lake Mary Little League Girls Softball team and the Lake Mary Little League Boys Baseball team competed in the 2025 Little League World Series earlier this month.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The girls' team made history by becoming the first Florida team in 30 years to compete in the World Series, ultimately securing third place. The girls lost to Oklahoma with a final score of 3-1, but their performance was praised by team leaders and players alike.

Meanwhile, the boys' team became state champions and represented Florida in the Southeast Regional Tournament. The boys' team had a successful previous year, winning the Little League World Series. This year, they faced South Carolina for a chance to return to the World Series but lost the lead in the bottom of the last inning, with a final score of 5-4.

The City of Lake Mary is now celebrating the achievements of both teams. Lake Mary residents attended a celebration Saturday morning at Central Park near City Hall, which featured a special recognition ceremony, a variety of food trucks, and kids’ activities and games.

‘Dedication, teamwork and heart’

What they're saying:

"We played really (well) in the World Series, so even though we didn't win, you still look great," Rachel Lester, a player from the girls' team said, expressing pride in the team's performance.

Brent Fieser, from Lake Mary Softball, commended the girls' record: "With a phenomenal 16 and three record, these young athletes have shown us what dedication, teamwork and heart truly mean."

"It's not the end of our book, so, like, we can keep working and do better in high school, college, however, like, life takes us," Bianca Vandenberg, another player said, sharing her perspective.

"Pretty excited for next season, I'm pretty sure," Teraj Alexander, from the boys' team, stated. "The majority of the boys are supposed to come back, and we're going to see if we can run it back in regionals."

What's next:

Both teams are optimistic about the future, with players expressing eagerness to compete again next year.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Why you should care:

These achievements highlight the dedication and hard work of young athletes, serving as an inspiration to the community and showcasing the potential for future success in sports.