Lake Mary All-stars keep Little League World Series dream alive

Lake Mary remains in contention in the Little League World Series after defeating Staten Island in a must-win game. The victory came in a double-elimination tournament, where Lake Mary had one loss and is now fighting for their tournament lives.

Fans gathered at Friendly Confines Sports Bar in Lake Mary for an emotional night, cheering on their All-Stars as they faced Staten Island in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Parents let their kids stay up late on a school night to support the hometown team.

This game was crucial for Lake Mary, who needed to win after losing to Texas the previous night. The All-Stars clinched the game with a tie-breaking run in the fifth inning.

Lake Mary's next challenge is Wednesday night when they will play against the team from Hawaii known as "The West." The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.