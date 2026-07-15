Lake Mary 12U All-Stars begin quest to return to Little League Softball World Series

The Brief Lake Mary's 12U All-Stars are headed to the Southeast Regional in Georgia as three-time defending Florida state champions. The team is looking to return to the Little League Softball World Series after winning the regional title last year. Lake Mary opens the double-elimination tournament Friday at 1 p.m. in Warner Robins, Georgia.



The Lake Mary 12U All-Stars are heading to Georgia with another championship in mind.

The softball team will compete in the Little League Softball Southeast Regional for a chance to return to the Little League Softball World Series.

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The team enters the regional tournament as Florida's three-time defending state champion after once again capturing the state title.

Last season, Lake Mary won the Southeast Regional and advanced to the Little League Softball World Series, giving the players experience on youth softball's biggest stage.

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Players, coaches and supporters gathered to celebrate the team's departure before they left for Warner Robins, Georgia, where the regional tournament begins later this week.

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Lake Mary opens play Friday at 1 p.m. in the double-elimination Southeast Regional. The tournament champion will earn a berth in the Little League Softball World Series.