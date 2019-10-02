Lake Highland Preparatory School students come together for Hurricane Dorian supply drive

Image 1 of 4 ▼

More than one-thousand students at Lake Highland Preparatory School volunteered Wednesday for the school’s 4th annual Heart of a Highlander Day of Service.

During the school-wide day of service 1,400 students got the opportunity to team up with dozens of non-profit organizations across Central Florida and work on 70 service projects.

Students sorted thousands of pounds of hurricane relief supplies after holding a 24-hour donation drive on Tuesday. Students worked with NeJame Law, Runway to Hope, QKA Consulting, DM World Transportation, BEK Sports and Global Empowerment Mission to send the supplies to the Bahamas.

Dozens of students also worked with the non-profit Pathways to Care to hand-make ceramic bowls that will be given as gifts to veterans.

“Most schools don’t offer this day at all and I just feel that it’s so important even if you just come out for an hour or two, it just makes such a difference,” said Lake Highland Preparatory junior Emma Faldo.

She was one of about 300 students who packed 25,000 meals for Rise against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization.

Lake Highland Preparatory School President Al Harms said he is proud of the 4,300 hours of sweat equity and community service his students put in on Heart of a Highlander Day.

“One of our principle missions here is to build good character. We want young men and women who are decent and kind who are willing to help and we live that every day. This just happens to be a very special event.”