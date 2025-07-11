Lake County woman demands safety fixes after car crashes into her home — again

The Brief A homeowner in Clermont, Florida, is concerned about frequent accidents on Lakeshore Drive due to speeding vehicles. The homeowner is urging the county to install safety measures to prevent further crashes. Local officials have been contacted for more information, but no response has been received yet.



A Clermont woman says she's had enough after yet another car crashed near her home — this time slamming directly into it.

What we know:

Homeowner Vicki Cashwell Dewey witnessed a crash on Lakeshore Drive earlier this month, where an SUV tumbled several times before stopping. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Dewey reports that accidents are common on this street due to drivers exceeding the 45 mph speed limit.

The backstory:

Dewey has experienced multiple accidents near her home, including one where a vehicle crashed into her house, prompting her to convert the front room into a porch. She has taken measures to protect her property by placing telephone poles on the ground to slow down vehicles.

What we don't know:

Lake County officials and local law enforcement have not yet provided information about the frequency of accidents at this site or any plans to address the issue.

What they're saying:

Homeowner Vicki Dewey told FOX 35 News she’s witnessed multiple accidents along a dangerous curve on Lakeshore Drive, where drivers routinely ignore the posted 45 mph speed limit.

"You can't even enjoy your property. You're always worried about what the next crash is going to happen," said Dewey, expressing her frustration and concern.

Why you should care:

Speeding and lack of road safety measures can lead to dangerous accidents, affecting the safety and well-being of residents in the area.

What's next:

Dewey is calling on the county to install barricades to prevent vehicles from going off the road. She plans to add more telephone poles to protect her property. Awaiting response from local officials regarding potential safety improvements.