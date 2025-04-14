Lake County teen reported missing, possibly in Eustis area
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago in Mount Dora.
What we know:
Nevaeh Belle Kates was last seen at her residence on April 7 around 4:59 p.m., but she was not reported missing until April 11, according to authorities. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies say Kates was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants. Investigators believe she may be in the Eustis area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Kates’ whereabouts is urged to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Parry at 352-343-2101 or call CRIMELINE. Tips can also be submitted via email to Tips@lcso.org after business hours.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lake County Sheriff's Office missing persons report.