Lake County teen reported missing, possibly in Eustis area

By
Published  April 14, 2025 2:39pm EDT
Lake County
Nevaeh Belle Kates 

    • Nevaeh Belle Kates, a 16-year-old girl from Mount Dora, was last seen on April 7 and reported missing four days later. 
    • The Lake County Sheriff’s Office believes she may be in the Eustis area and is asking the public for help locating her.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago in Mount Dora.

What we know:

Nevaeh Belle Kates was last seen at her residence on April 7 around 4:59 p.m., but she was not reported missing until April 11, according to authorities. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say Kates was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants. Investigators believe she may be in the Eustis area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Kates’ whereabouts is urged to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Parry at 352-343-2101 or call CRIMELINE. Tips can also be submitted via email to Tips@lcso.org after business hours.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lake County Sheriff's Office missing persons report. 

